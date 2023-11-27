DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund intends to pay a dividend again after the current 2023/2024 financial year. This was announced by BVB Managing Director Hans-Joachim Watzke on Monday at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in the Westfalenhalle. Borussia Dortmund GmbH und Co KGaA, which is listed on the stock exchange, had made losses of around 150 million during the coronavirus pandemic and canceled the dividend. In the 2022/2023 financial year (June 30), BVB posted a profit of just under EUR 10 million for the first time again.

"Normality has now returned," said Watzke, referring to a stadium that is constantly sold out. However, the BVB managing director expressed his disappointment to the shareholders regarding the current share price. "To be honest, it depresses me." Watzke referred to a BVB share price of over EUR 9 in the pre-coronavirus era. "Then I can understand why people lost hope at the start of the pandemic." However, the current valuation of the club is no longer understandable, said Watzke. On Monday, the BVB share price was around 3.60 euros./lic/DP/nas