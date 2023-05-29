Borussia Dortmund collapse - Bundesliga title gambled away

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund 's missed German championship has not only plunged fans into deep mourning. Investors in the soccer club were also disillusioned on Whit Monday: on the Tradegate trading platform, BVB shares slumped by a third to 3.92 euros in pre-market trading.

They thus threaten to lose significantly more than the hopeful rally of the previous week. Flashback: After Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich lost its home match against RB Leipzig a week ago Saturday, BVB had it in its own hands to become German champions again this weekend after an eleven-year break. Investors were already celebrating ahead, driving the shares up 32 percent within a week. At 5.93 euros, the highest level since fall 2021 was reached.

On Saturday, however, BVB failed to wrap up the Bundesliga title with a draw against Mainz. Bayern, meanwhile, managed the mandatory victory and thus the eleventh championship in a row./ag/edh