  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:13:57 2023-05-29 am EDT
4.178 EUR   -28.95%
Borussia Dortmund collapse - Bundesliga title gambled away
DP
01:06aRaphael Guerreiro leaves Borussia Dortmund
DP
05/28'Bild': Guerreiro leaves Borussia Dortmund
DP
Borussia Dortmund collapse - Bundesliga title gambled away

05/29/2023 | 02:38am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund 's missed German championship has not only plunged fans into deep mourning. Investors in the soccer club were also disillusioned on Whit Monday: on the Tradegate trading platform, BVB shares slumped by a third to 3.92 euros in pre-market trading.

They thus threaten to lose significantly more than the hopeful rally of the previous week. Flashback: After Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich lost its home match against RB Leipzig a week ago Saturday, BVB had it in its own hands to become German champions again this weekend after an eleven-year break. Investors were already celebrating ahead, driving the shares up 32 percent within a week. At 5.93 euros, the highest level since fall 2021 was reached.

On Saturday, however, BVB failed to wrap up the Bundesliga title with a draw against Mainz. Bayern, meanwhile, managed the mandatory victory and thus the eleventh championship in a row./ag/edh


© dpa-AFX 2023
