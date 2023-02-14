Borussia Dortmund hosts Chelsea in the Champions League

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund is confident going into the Champions League clash with Chelsea FC. After six victories in the six competitive matches of the new year so far, the Bundesliga club wants to continue its high-flying ways on Wednesday (9 p.m./DAZN) in the round of 16 of Europe's most important club soccer competition.

A success over the star ensemble from England, which has been strengthened for around 600 million euros this season alone, would give the team of coach Edin Terzic a good starting position for the second leg on March 7 at Stamford Bridge in London. "We are sure that it will not be decided tomorrow, but that it will be two close games," Terzic said on Tuesday./bue/DP/jha