DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - After two difficult financial years in the Corona pandemic, Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund will present its preliminary figures on Monday (11:30 a.m.). After high losses of 72 and 35 million euros in 2021 and 2022, BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke had promised profits again for the fiscal year 2022/2023, which ended at the end of June. The company, which is listed on the stock exchange, had already posted a consolidated profit of 40.2 million euros in its half-year figures in February. This was 7.2 percent more than in the same period last year. Alongside Watzke, Managing Director Thomas Treß explained the figures for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA at the financial press conference.

A year ago, Borussia Dortmund had reported sales of 456.8 million euros for the fiscal year and the 2021/2022 season./lic/DP/nas