Borussia Dortmund re-admitted to the SDAX



21.07.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005493092 / WKN 549309) will be included in the SDAX again with effect from July 25, 2023. This was announced on late yesterday evening by STOXX Ltd., Qontigo's global index provider, in the course of unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.



In addition to the DAX, the TecDAX and the MDAX, the SDAX belongs to the Prime Standard and the DAX index family. As a performance index, the SDAX includes the 70 largest companies that follow the MDAX.



The BVB share was previously included in the S-DAX in the period from June 23, 2014 until its departure on September 20, 2021.





Dortmund, July 21, 2023



