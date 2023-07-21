Borussia Dortmund re-admitted to the SDAX

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
The shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005493092 / WKN 549309) will be included in the SDAX again with effect from July 25, 2023. This was announced on late yesterday evening by STOXX Ltd., Qontigo's global index provider, in the course of unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
