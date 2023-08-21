DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund has closed its first season after the Corona pandemic with a profit. At the end of the 2022/2023 fiscal year (June 30), the Borse-listed group made a plus of 9.5 million euros. In the same period of 2021/2022, there was still a loss of almost 31.9 million euros. The Corona pandemic has cost the club a total of 150 million euros, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said Monday at the annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA. "We have always said that when we have this behind us, we will find our way back to our old strength. We have delivered," Watzke said in Dortmund of the preliminary figures.

In terms of revenue, with the transfer lots included among others for star striker Erling Haaland and defender Manuel Akanji (both to Manchester City), there was an increase of 12 percent to 515.4 million euros. After the previous season, this figure was still just under 460 million euros due to lower spectator income during the pandemic. The transfer of young star Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for more than 100 million euros after the end of the past season will only appear in the 2023/2024 balance sheet.

Watzke expressed confidence that dividends will again be distributed to shareholders next year. "We have left the years of gloom behind us," Watzke said as CEO.

Watzke looked back at the pandemic again after reporting the highest sales in the company's history. "We were deprived of the business model, that was just the way it was," said the CEO, recalling the BVB share price, which had been over 10 euros before Corona. On Monday, the value was around 4.30 euros.

When presenting the figures, CFO Thomas Treß emphasized that, for the first time again, all home games at Signal-Iduna-Park had been sold out. During the pandemic, some of the games were played in front of empty stands, and later there were significant restrictions on the utilization of Germany's largest soccer stadium. Signal-Iduna-Park can accommodate more than 81,000 spectators.

Treß presented improved figures in all areas. In match operations, ticket revenues climbed from €22.6 million to €43.5 million, advertising revenues from €126.1 million to €142.3 million, and in TV marketing, BVB's revenues rose from €145.0 million in the previous season to €157.5 million. In merchandising, for example the sale of jerseys, sales climbed from 31.8 to 33.4 million euros. Business with conferences and catering in the stadium, at 41.6 million euros, showed a significant increase over the same period last year (just under 26 million euros)./lic/DP/jha