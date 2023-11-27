DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - One day after the Annual General Meeting of club members, the shareholders of Borussia Dortmund will meet on Monday (11 a.m.). At the Annual General Meeting in the Westfalenhalle, the management around Hans-Joachim Watzke will inform the shareholders of the Bundesliga club about the finances.

BVB closed the 2022/2023 financial year (June 30) with a profit for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. The Group, which is listed on the stock exchange, reported a profit of just under EUR 10 million in the summer. In the same period of 2021/2022, the company still reported a loss of around 32 million euros. The coronavirus pandemic has cost the club a total of EUR 150 million, as Watzke explained at Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA's annual press conference in August.

Borussia Dortmund had recently angered fans with poor performances in the Bundesliga and defeats against Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart. In the Champions League, coach Edin Terzic's team is still playing for a place in the last 16 of the European top flight. On Tuesday (28.11.), the team will face AC Milan./lic/DP/men