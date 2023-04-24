Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:19:08 2023-04-24 am EDT
4.298 EUR   +5.21%
03:56aBorussia Dortmund with price jump - championship chances increase
DP
04/23Restrained title dreams at BVB - Terzic: 'Far from done'
DP
04/23BVB storms to the top: 4:0 against Frankfurt
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borussia Dortmund with price jump - championship chances increase

04/24/2023 | 03:56am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Taking over the top of the Bundesliga table is also much to the delight of Borussia Dortmund (BVB) investors on Monday. The share price rose 4.9 percent to 4.285 euros following the 4-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, which enabled the soccer club to move past previous league leader Bayern Munich on Saturday. The shares thus reached their highest level since early March.

With five match days to go in the season, Dortmund now holds a one-point lead over the serial champions from Munich. After ten championships in a row for Bayern, this increases the chances that Dortmund could win the championship trophy again for the first time since 2012./tih/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,86 M 6,86 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 68,1x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 451 M 495 M 495 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,09 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH10.29%495
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.33.35%101 174
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.24.84%58 342
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED6.31%23 630
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.7.08%14 023
VAIL RESORTS, INC.4.52%10 048
