Borussia Dortmund with price jump - championship chances increase

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Taking over the top of the Bundesliga table is also much to the delight of Borussia Dortmund (BVB) investors on Monday. The share price rose 4.9 percent to 4.285 euros following the 4-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, which enabled the soccer club to move past previous league leader Bayern Munich on Saturday. The shares thus reached their highest level since early March.

With five match days to go in the season, Dortmund now holds a one-point lead over the serial champions from Munich. After ten championships in a row for Bayern, this increases the chances that Dortmund could win the championship trophy again for the first time since 2012./tih/mis