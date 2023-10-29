FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund suffered a setback in the Bundesliga title fight. Ahead of the summit meeting with FC Bayern Munich, BVB only managed a 3-3 (1-2) draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday - but showed plenty of morale and remains unbeaten in the Bundesliga.

Egyptian Omar Marmoush gave the hosts the lead with a double strike (8th minute/handball penalty and 24th minute). Shortly before the break, Marcel Sabitzer (45.+1) scored Dortmund's equalizer. Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko (54th). provided the interim equalizer before Frenchman Fares Chaibi (68th) put Eintracht back in the lead. National player Julian Brandt (82nd) then saved the draw and the point for coach Edin Terzic's team.

For BVB, regular goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had to be substituted as early as the 26th minute with a facial injury. Alexander Meyer came on for the captain. Before the Bundesliga hit against Bayern on Saturday, Dortmund still expect TSG Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup on Wednesday./vg/DP/men