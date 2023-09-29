SINSHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic will again be without international Emre Can for Friday's Bundesliga match at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The BVB coach will make only one change compared to last Saturday's 1-0 home win against VfL Bochum. Donyell Malen returns to the starting lineup in place of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. For the hosts, Pavel Kaderabek and Wout Weghorst are not in the squad due to injury, with Ihlas Bebou and Florian Grillitsch coming in for them from the start in Sinsheim (20:30/DAZN)./jmx/DP/he