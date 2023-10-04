DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Captain Emre Can returns to Borussia Dortmund 's starting eleven for the Champions League group match against AC Milan. The German international footballer joins Salih Özcan in forming the defensive midfield for the Revierclub. Felix Nmecha, who started from the start in last Friday's 3-1 win at TSG Hoffenheim, is initially on the bench. BVB coach Edin Terzic will not make any other changes.

For the visitors from Italy, international Malick Thiaw and former Dortmund player Christian Pulisic are among the starting lineup./the/DP/he