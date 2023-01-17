Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:25:53 2023-01-17 pm EST
4.080 EUR   -0.44%
Change fixed: BVB gets defender Julian Ryerson from Union Berlin
DP
Contract talks: Dortmund does not want to keep Moukoko at any price
DP
Newcastle United lures BVB striker Moukoko
DP
Change fixed: BVB gets defender Julian Ryerson from Union Berlin

01/17/2023 | 12:22pm EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund has signed full-back Julian Ryerson from league rivals 1. FC Union Berlin. Dortmund's Bundesliga soccer club announced on Tuesday that the 25-year-old has signed a contract with the Champions League contender until 2026. The clubs did not provide any information about the transfer fee. According to media reports, it should be in the amount of Ryerson's exit clause of five million euros.

"Thanks to his national and international strong performances at Union Berlin, there have recently been many interested parties from Germany and abroad who have inquired about Julian. But when BVB came knocking and talks with Sebastian Kehl and Edin Terzic intensified, it quickly became clear to Julian that he would like to take this step already in the winter," Ryerson's advisor Marijo Knez told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

At Dortmund, he could fill the gap at the right-back position created by Thomas Meunier's injury. The 25-year-old can be deployed on either flank and has put in strong performances for the Berliners this season. The 15-time Norwegian international's contract in Berlin would have expired in the summer. Previously, several media had already reported on the looming transfer. Ryerson has played for Union since 2018 and made a total of 109 appearances./dav/DP/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH 0.10% 4.102 Delayed Quote.10.64%
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION -1.93% 32.48 Delayed Quote.9.45%
