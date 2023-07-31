DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel says he is not considering a move. The 25-year-old Swiss emphasized this in an interview with the "Bild" newspaper during the vice-champion's trip to the USA. "That's not an issue for me at all right now," Kobel said, referring to his contract until 2026.

"My full focus is on this team, with which I want to be successful in the coming years. I'm totally focused on what happens here. That's what I expect from myself," Kobel added. Coach Edin Terzic most recently appointed Kobel as vice captain. Kobel has played for BVB since 2021, and was also mentioned in reports earlier this year as a possible successor to Manuel Neuer at FC Bayern in the medium term./se/DP/zb