MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - Coach Edin Terzic has taken Borussia Dortmund 's professionals to task ahead of the season opener in the Bundesliga. "If you think back to the starting phase of last season, how many points we left unnoticed there - we couldn't compensate for that in the end, despite a really good run to catch up. It's the clear mission for the start of the new season that we didn't want to chase the music, but want to show from the beginning where the journey can go for us," said Terzic after the easy 6-1 win in the 1st round of the DFB Cup at regional league team TSV Schott Mainz.

"We feel like we were able to initiate a lot of good things, that we were able to awaken that energy; that maybe we've shed some of that huge respect for the word to become German champions," Terzic said during his Saturday night appearance on ZDF's Sportstudio, referring to last season's narrow miss of the title. He added that there is still a lot of potential in the team, which they challenge every day anew to achieve the maximum: "That it then tastes really sweet at the end, at the end of the season, and that we can then finally bring the trophy back to Dortmund."

Despite the effortless progress in Mainz, the 40-year-old was slightly critical of his team's performance. "We didn't implement some things as we had discussed before the game, especially in the opening phase. That made life unnecessarily difficult for us. We will talk about that," Terzic said.

The BVB coach announced intensive work for the coming weeks. "It was a very short preparation period, which is far from over for us. We will use the rest of August to train really hard and improve and rehearse some things," Terzic said. Dortmund will start the Bundesliga season next Saturday with a home match against 1. FC Koln.

New signing Felix Nmecha, who was absent against Schott Mainz, could make his competitive debut for BVB against the Kolners. After Nmecha had an unfortunate twist in training on Wednesday, he had been able to walk again without pain for the last few days, Terzic explained. "It is quite possible that it is then already enough for a use against Koln." If necessary, he said, he will be given time to fully recover./edo/DP/he