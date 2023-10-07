DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Fourth league win in a row for Borussia Dortmund, seventh defeat in a row for Union Berlin: In a crazy game with two lead changes and a lot of video chaos, BVB won 4:2 (1:2). This not only continued the current form series of the two Champions League contenders, but also the history of both clubs: Dortmund has now won all five home games against Union, which BVB previously only managed against 1. FC Saarbrücken.

Niclas Füllkrug had actually given BVB a dream start (7th). National team colleague Robin Gosens (9th) with his fourth goal in his seventh Bundesliga game for Union and Italian former World Cup winner Leonardo Bonucci with his first goal for the Eisernen (31st, penalty kick) turned the game around before the break. Nico Schlotterbeck, who was not called up to the national team this time, unlike his sidekick Mats Hummels, equalized (49th). Julian Brandt, who only came into the game as a wild card, then scored (54th) to make it 3:2 and was thus also involved in a goal in the sixth Bundesliga game in a row, while the strong ex-Union Julian Ryerson provided the final score (71st). DFB comebacker Hummels has now celebrated 207 wins with BVB and replaced Michael Zorc as the record holder.

The Berliners stood very deep with their three-man backline, so it was mostly a true five-man backline. But they also made pinpricks. Hummels and Union striker Kevin Behrens, two of the big surprises in national coach Julian Nagelsmann's first DFB squad, engaged in some interesting duels.

And then the guests conceded a goal against which no defensive bulwark is of any use: After a corner kick by Marco Reus, Frederik Ronnow held the header of the completely free Füllkrug, but the international scored his first goal as a BVB striker at Signal Iduna Park. The goal put Dortmund ahead in the live standings, but a minute and a half later they themselves conceded the equalizer from a corner when Füllkrug's header was unluckily extended into the net by Gosens.

And from the 18th minute the video chaos began. For of the next twelve minutes, seven were not played. First, ex-Schalker Alex Král headed in a free kick for what was supposed to be 1:2. However, the goal was conceded by video evidence after an agonizingly long four minutes. According to Sky, the long duration was due to a technical defect. Král was no longer on the field when the decision was made. The Czech was substituted while the check was still in progress. Whether he was injured during the goal or already before it was not initially known.

The picture then repeated itself on the opposite side, when Füllkrug celebrated a goal after a free kick from Reus. Nevertheless, the check lasted again almost two minutes, because Füllkrug had not touched the ball, yet referee Patrick Ittrich judged his position as active. And then Ittrich plotzlich ran back to the screen and gave penalty for Union. After Hummels' foul on Sheraldo Becker, play had continued for some time, although the situation had been clear. Bonucci converted and became the second oldest goal debutant in the Bundesliga after Morten Olsen. The six minutes of stoppage time in the first half didn't even quite make up for the time of the three video checks.

When soccer was played again, BVB initially struggled to chase the deficit. Above all, the play to the top was far too unimaginative. So a violent shot was needed. One like Schlotterbeck's, who hit the opposite corner of the goal at 86 km/h from 20 meters. BVB had switched to a three-man backfield during the break and the one extra man in midfield had an invigorating effect. And then the one who had come on at the break also provided the lead when Brandt won the ball himself at the back and was served by Reus up front. Ryerson's shot before the 4:2 deflected Gosens unfortunate. The Norwegian, who played four and a half years for the Eisernen, did not cheer. The Union fans sang ironically: "Always Look On the Bright Side Of Life"./sho/DP/zb>