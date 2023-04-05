Cup quarterfinal: Leipzig makes tactical changes - BVB without Bellingham

LEIPZIG (dpa-AFX) - After three defeats without scoring a goal of their own, RB Leipzig will go into the DFB Cup quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund with a changed tactical formation. Coach Marco Rose is switching to a three-man defense with captain Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol and Mohamed Simakan. Internationals Benjamin Henrichs and David Raum will be used as attacking full-backs. On the offensive side, Dani Olmo makes his first starting eleven appearance since the end of January. The Spanish international is expected to set the scene for Timo Werner.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic will start Donyell Malen in attack in place of Sébastien Haller, who is suffering from knee problems. Behind him, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt are expected to provide creative moments. Terzic provides the biggest surprise in midfield. Here, Jude Bellginham gets a break. In his place, Salih Özcan moves into the starting eleven./bat/DP/he