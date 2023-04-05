Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:38:51 2023-04-05 pm EDT
3.890 EUR   +0.52%
Cup quarterfinal: Leipzig makes tactical changes - BVB without Bellingham

04/05/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
LEIPZIG (dpa-AFX) - After three defeats without scoring a goal of their own, RB Leipzig will go into the DFB Cup quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund with a changed tactical formation. Coach Marco Rose is switching to a three-man defense with captain Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol and Mohamed Simakan. Internationals Benjamin Henrichs and David Raum will be used as attacking full-backs. On the offensive side, Dani Olmo makes his first starting eleven appearance since the end of January. The Spanish international is expected to set the scene for Timo Werner.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic will start Donyell Malen in attack in place of Sébastien Haller, who is suffering from knee problems. Behind him, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt are expected to provide creative moments. Terzic provides the biggest surprise in midfield. Here, Jude Bellginham gets a break. In his place, Salih Özcan moves into the starting eleven./bat/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 441 M 441 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,85 M 6,85 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 64,5x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 432 M 471 M 473 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,87 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH4.48%468
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.30.92%99 329
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.18.74%56 549
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED9.16%24 263
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.7.04%14 379
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-1.38%9 480
