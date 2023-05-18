Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:05:13 2023-05-18 pm EDT
4.523 EUR   +0.51%
DFB chief: Talks on TV broadcast of Women's World Cup 'sensitive'

05/18/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - DFB President Bernd Neuendorf has described the talks between TV broadcasters and soccer's world governing body FIFA about a TV broadcast of the Women's World Cup as "sensitive." It is important to be confidential with each other and not to have the talks on the open market, the top official told TV channel Sky on Thursday in Koln on the sidelines of the DFB Cup final between VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg. "But assume that the wires are running and that we will then hopefully also come to a result," Neuendorf said.

A good two months before the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20), it is also still unclear in Germany who will televise the tournament. FIFA had recently referred to an unsuccessful bidding process for the rights. On the one hand, it's about money, Neuendorf said. "But overall, everyone involved also has to ask themselves what it would mean if we didn't show the tournament, for women's soccer, but also overall for the people in our country who are so enthusiastic now, who followed women's soccer so well, including last year at the European Championship," the DFB president explained. He said he wanted to use his influence as DFB President and as a member of the FIFA Council to get everyone around the table and find a solution./mkl/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
12:08pDFB chief: Talks on TV broadcast of Women's World Cup 'sensitive'
DP
04:00aBVB interested in midfielder Le Fée
DP
05/15Dortmund and Bayern intensify courting of Álvarez
DP
05/14Kehl believes: Bidding for Bellingham will still 'pick up speed'
DP
05/14SPORT/Kehl sees good BVB chances of title: Bayern t..
DP
05/12Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Reports Earnings Results ..
CI
05/11BVB hopes for another sign in title fight: 'A lot a..
DP
05/10New Borussia Dortmund home shirt presented
DP
05/10Werder's Ducksch: Dortmund deal would be 'dream come true'
DP
05/10SPORT/Reports: Borussia Dortmund must do without Bynoe-Gittens
DP
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,77 M 6,77 M
Net cash 2023 58,1 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 75,0x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 497 M 538 M 538 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,50 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH21.90%538
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.33.81%99 599
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.38.57%63 254
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-1.31%21 808
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.8.70%14 105
VAIL RESORTS, INC.0.59%9 670
