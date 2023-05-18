DFB chief: Talks on TV broadcast of Women's World Cup 'sensitive'

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - DFB President Bernd Neuendorf has described the talks between TV broadcasters and soccer's world governing body FIFA about a TV broadcast of the Women's World Cup as "sensitive." It is important to be confidential with each other and not to have the talks on the open market, the top official told TV channel Sky on Thursday in Koln on the sidelines of the DFB Cup final between VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg. "But assume that the wires are running and that we will then hopefully also come to a result," Neuendorf said.

A good two months before the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20), it is also still unclear in Germany who will televise the tournament. FIFA had recently referred to an unsuccessful bidding process for the rights. On the one hand, it's about money, Neuendorf said. "But overall, everyone involved also has to ask themselves what it would mean if we didn't show the tournament, for women's soccer, but also overall for the people in our country who are so enthusiastic now, who followed women's soccer so well, including last year at the European Championship," the DFB president explained. He said he wanted to use his influence as DFB President and as a member of the FIFA Council to get everyone around the table and find a solution./mkl/DP/ngu