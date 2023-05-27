Dortmund in shock: BVB squanders championship against Mainz

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Deep sorrow instead of a title party: In a memorable Bundesliga final, Borussia Dortmund squandered its huge chance of winning its first championship in eleven years. The BVB could not get past a 2:2 (0:2) draw against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday and allowed perennial champion FC Bayern Munich to pass them at the top of the Bundesliga table. In the sold-out Dortmund stadium with 81,365 spectators, the team of coach Edin Terzic played totally unsettled in a championship atmosphere.

Even a two-point lead at the top of the table before the final matchday was not enough to make the big triumph perfect and quench the huge title yearning. With a late goal at 1. FC Koln, the FCB secured the title.

After years of setbacks and sporting humiliation at the hands of their great rivals from the south, everything was ready in Dortmund. The original championship trophy was ready and the anticipation was enormous. An entire region had been eagerly awaiting the big season finale.

According to BVB, 300,000 tickets could have been sold for the Signal Iduna Park. Hotels were also quickly booked up, prices shot up to exorbitant heights, and everyone wanted to be there. Early in the morning, fans lined up in front of the pubs in downtown Dortmund. With a fan march to the stadium, supporters got in the mood for the match in bright sunshine.

On the pitch, however, BVB was unable to capitalize on the euphoria. On the contrary, the chance to win the ninth championship in the club's history seemed to inhibit rather than inspire the professionals. The start of the game was like a nightmare. First, Andreas Hanche-Olsen gave Mainz the lead with a header after a corner (15th minute), then Sébastien Haller failed with a penalty kick against 05 keeper Finn Dahmen (19th). Dortmund was in a state of shock, and the free Mainz team took advantage of the situation. Karim Onisiwo scored to make it 0:2 (24.).

Terzic rowed his arms and drove his team forward, but all the creativity and goal threat of recent weeks was suddenly gone. Even before the break, Karim Adeyemi had to be substituted due to injury. Captain Marco Reus came on for the 21-year-old. Even with the offensive routinier it did not get better. BVB's attacking attempts looked more like a headless run than an offensive game with a plan.

"Let's go, we can do it," stadium announcer and ex-BVB pro Norbert Dickel shouted to fans and team. However, BVB was lucky that Mainz did not even go up. Time and again, the visitors took the unsorted and completely nervous Dortmund defense by surprise. Onisiwo's shot against the post (57th) was just one of several top-class Mainz scoring chances.

Terzic, dressed all in black, was becoming increasingly desperate on the sidelines. The 40-year-old made one offensive change after another. Midfielder Jude Bellingham, who had been absent recently due to knee problems, remained on the bench. Raphael Guerreiro provided hope, scoring the final goal to bring BVB closer to their dream of winning the title. Niklas Süle even scored in injury time to make it 2-2, but the draw was not enough./the/DP/zb