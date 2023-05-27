Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:31 2023-05-26 am EDT
5.880 EUR   +2.44%
01:06pFC Bayern champions after drama final, Schalke relegated
DP
12:36pDortmund in shock: BVB squanders championship against Mainz
DP
12:27pNo championship title for BVB: Terzic cries in front of the south stand
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dortmund in shock: BVB squanders championship against Mainz

05/27/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Deep sorrow instead of a title party: In a memorable Bundesliga final, Borussia Dortmund squandered its huge chance of winning its first championship in eleven years. The BVB could not get past a 2:2 (0:2) draw against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday and allowed perennial champion FC Bayern Munich to pass them at the top of the Bundesliga table. In the sold-out Dortmund stadium with 81,365 spectators, the team of coach Edin Terzic played totally unsettled in a championship atmosphere.

Even a two-point lead at the top of the table before the final matchday was not enough to make the big triumph perfect and quench the huge title yearning. With a late goal at 1. FC Koln, the FCB secured the title.

After years of setbacks and sporting humiliation at the hands of their great rivals from the south, everything was ready in Dortmund. The original championship trophy was ready and the anticipation was enormous. An entire region had been eagerly awaiting the big season finale.

According to BVB, 300,000 tickets could have been sold for the Signal Iduna Park. Hotels were also quickly booked up, prices shot up to exorbitant heights, and everyone wanted to be there. Early in the morning, fans lined up in front of the pubs in downtown Dortmund. With a fan march to the stadium, supporters got in the mood for the match in bright sunshine.

On the pitch, however, BVB was unable to capitalize on the euphoria. On the contrary, the chance to win the ninth championship in the club's history seemed to inhibit rather than inspire the professionals. The start of the game was like a nightmare. First, Andreas Hanche-Olsen gave Mainz the lead with a header after a corner (15th minute), then Sébastien Haller failed with a penalty kick against 05 keeper Finn Dahmen (19th). Dortmund was in a state of shock, and the free Mainz team took advantage of the situation. Karim Onisiwo scored to make it 0:2 (24.).

Terzic rowed his arms and drove his team forward, but all the creativity and goal threat of recent weeks was suddenly gone. Even before the break, Karim Adeyemi had to be substituted due to injury. Captain Marco Reus came on for the 21-year-old. Even with the offensive routinier it did not get better. BVB's attacking attempts looked more like a headless run than an offensive game with a plan.

"Let's go, we can do it," stadium announcer and ex-BVB pro Norbert Dickel shouted to fans and team. However, BVB was lucky that Mainz did not even go up. Time and again, the visitors took the unsorted and completely nervous Dortmund defense by surprise. Onisiwo's shot against the post (57th) was just one of several top-class Mainz scoring chances.

Terzic, dressed all in black, was becoming increasingly desperate on the sidelines. The 40-year-old made one offensive change after another. Midfielder Jude Bellingham, who had been absent recently due to knee problems, remained on the bench. Raphael Guerreiro provided hope, scoring the final goal to bring BVB closer to their dream of winning the title. Niklas Süle even scored in injury time to make it 2-2, but the draw was not enough./the/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
01:06pFC Bayern champions after drama final, Schalke relegated
DP
12:36pDortmund in shock: BVB squanders championship against Mainz
DP
12:27pNo championship title for BVB: Terzic cries in front of th..
DP
12:23pFC Bayern soccer champion again
DP
05/26Müller's mind games: Pressure is on Borussia Dortmund
DP
05/25Referee Fritz to officiate BVB season finale - Jablonski in Koln
DP
05/25BVB coach Terzic ahead of title final: 'Want way cr..
DP
05/24End of the billion-euro deal: No investor entry at the DFL
DP
05/24League leadership sees solidarity in danger
DP
05/24Mats Hummels stays with BVB: extension until 2024
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
Net cash 2023 58,1 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 98,0x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 649 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,88 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH58.75%695
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.28.57%95 700
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.40.71%62 800
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-9.27%20 347
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.9.99%14 272
VAIL RESORTS, INC.1.28%9 736
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer