Dortmund keeps pace with Bayern with win against Wolfsburg

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund is keeping pace with league leaders FC Bayern in the Bundesliga title race. BVB beat VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 (3-0) at home on Sunday to remain one point behind the Munich club with three matchdays to go in the season. Karim Adeyemi (14th/59th minute), Sébastien Haller (29th), Donyell Malen (37th) and Jude Bellingham (54th/86th) scored for the hosts in front of 81,365 spectators at the sold-out Signal Iduna Park. Adeyemi also missed a penalty kick (65th). Bayern had already won 2-1 at Werder Bremen on Saturday./hc/DP/mis