  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:07 2023-05-05 am EDT
4.385 EUR   +2.69%
01:33pDortmund keeps pace with Bayern with win against Wolfsburg
DP
05/05Afr : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
05/05Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2022/2023 financial year
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dortmund keeps pace with Bayern with win against Wolfsburg

05/07/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund is keeping pace with league leaders FC Bayern in the Bundesliga title race. BVB beat VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 (3-0) at home on Sunday to remain one point behind the Munich club with three matchdays to go in the season. Karim Adeyemi (14th/59th minute), Sébastien Haller (29th), Donyell Malen (37th) and Jude Bellingham (54th/86th) scored for the hosts in front of 81,365 spectators at the sold-out Signal Iduna Park. Adeyemi also missed a penalty kick (65th). Bayern had already won 2-1 at Werder Bremen on Saturday./hc/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 443 M 443 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 73,1x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 484 M 533 M 533 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,39 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH18.39%533
SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO.53.73%1 081
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-8.92%802
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE-0.67%278
AFC AJAX NV0.00%220
ALLOT LTD.-18.17%105
