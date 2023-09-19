PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund got off to a bad start in the Champions League. At the star ensemble of Paris Saint-Germain, the team of coach Edin Terzic had to accept a 0:2 (0:0) on Tuesday. The plan to neutralize the magic storm of the French with stars like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani with a five-man backline only worked in the first half. After the restart, Paris capitalized on its superiority in front of 49,000 spectators at the Prinzenpark, scoring an extremely controversial handball penalty by Mbappé (49th) and a goal by ex-Dortmund player Achraf Hakimi (58th) to secure a deserved victory./tas/DP/jha