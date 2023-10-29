FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund's winning streak was snapped in the steady rain in Frankfurt, but BVB remains at the top of the table. Coach Edin Terzic's team came from behind to draw 3-3 (1-2) at Eintracht on Sunday and is unbeaten for a season-high 17 Bundesliga games. After five wins in a row recently, Dortmund conceded goals through Omar Marmoush (8th minute/handball/24th) and Farés Chaibi (68th) a week before the big match against FC Bayern Munich. Marcel Sabitzer (45th), Youssoufa Moukoko (54th) and Julian Brandt (82nd), however, saved the point.

The Hessians missed the competition-wide fourth win in a row. Against the often helpless and disoriented defense of Borussia, Frankfurt trumped again strong at times in front of 56 500 spectators. Already in the third minute, the Swede Hugo Larsson had a great chance to take the lead, BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel parried the shot. After another attempt to clear the ball hit the arm of Marius Wolf. After video evidence, there was a penalty for Eintracht, Marmoush converted.

Spurred on by their recent successes, the Frankfurt side put the runners-up under constant pressure and repeatedly found themselves dangerously in front of the opponent's goal, especially on the right wing. After Aurélio Buta had twice failed to beat Kobel, Marmoush dusted off the ball. The Egyptian international has now scored eight goals in the competition.

Kobel had to be substituted shortly afterwards after suffering a knock. He was replaced by Alexander Meyer, who quickly distinguished himself by knocking the ball away from Marmoush, who was ready to shoot. The Eintracht striker claimed foul play, but this time the video evidence did not help the Frankfurt side.

Dortmund not only had deficiencies in defense, they also struggled to build up play. It wasn't until stoppage time of the first half that they got the final goal through Sabitzer, who scored from 16 meters. After that, Mats Hummels could have equalized from a similar position, but his shot with the outside crack went over. BVB was lucky when, on the counterattack, the tireless Marmoush only hit the left post.

After the break, the game continued as before, with Frankfurt dominating and Dortmund struggling to keep up. Nevertheless, Borussia seemed to live up to its reputation as a master of efficiency when Moukoko made it 2:2. Because national striker Niclas Füllkrug was just in front of keeper Kevin Trapp, Eintracht claimed offside - but in vain.

After Frankfurt regained the lead, the fans were treated to a highly entertaining final phase. National team player Brandt made the BVB fans cheer, but Dortmund was unable to score the winning goal./ac/DP/men