COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - FC Bayern Munich is German soccer champion for the eleventh time in a row. Coach Thomas Tuchel's team won 2-1 (1-0) at 1. FC Koln on Saturday and still passed Borussia Dortmund on the last matchday because BVB only played 2-2 (0-2) at home against FSV Mainz 05./hc/DP/zb