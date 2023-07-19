OBERHAUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund has only with difficulty averted a first damper in the preparation for the new season. In a test at Rot-Weiß Oberhausen, the Bundesliga soccer club came away with a flattering 3:2 (1:1) victory on Wednesday. Marco Reus (14th minute), an own goal by Cottrell Ezekwem (49th) and a last-minute goal by Samuel Bamba (90th) saved the vice-champion from imminent defeat in front of 8810 spectators at the Niederrhein stadium. Ezekwem (6th) and Manfredas Ruzgis (69th) provided the goals for the regional league team. In contrast to the convincing 7-0 win over Oberliga team Westfalia Rhynern a week earlier, BVB showed serious defensive weaknesses.

However, coach Edin Terzic's team fielded several U19 and U23 players. Felix Nmecha, for example, is still waiting to make his debut. The new signing from VfL Wolfsburg for around 30 million euros has overcome his health problems, but was missing from the squad for the match. In addition, the internationals who only started preparing on Saturday and the recently recovered professionals Youssoufa Moukoko and Karim Adeyemi were also absent. In any case, the injured Giovanni Reyna was not an option.

Another test is scheduled for Saturday in Erfurt. Two days later, the team travels to the USA for further preparation with test matches against San Diego Loyal, Manchester United (in Las Vegas) and Chelsea FC (in Chicago)./bue/DP/he