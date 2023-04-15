Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  News
  Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:11 2023-04-14 am EDT
4.090 EUR   +2.76%
06:49aFrankfurt's Kamada not moving to Dortmund
DP
04/11Borussia Dortmund extends contract with international player Brandt
DP
04/11BVB also offers Hummels new contract
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frankfurt's Kamada not moving to Dortmund

04/15/2023 | 06:49am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A possible move for Japanese international soccer player Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund will not materialize, according to a report in the German newspaper Bild (Saturday edition). The 26-year-old had turned down BVB and would rather move abroad. Most recently, Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona were in the conversation as possible interested parties. After Dortmund, however, there has been no contact for weeks, it was now said.

Kamada's contract expires at the end of the season, Eintracht had confirmed his departure this week. The midfielder had come to Frankfurt in 2017. He was temporarily loaned to Belgium and won the DFB Cup with the Hessians in 2018 and the Europa League last year. Kamada, who once came from Sagan Tosu for 1.6 million euros, can transfer free of charge, and his market value is now said to be around 40 million euros./se/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,87 M 6,87 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 68,2x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 451 M 496 M 496 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,09 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH10.42%496
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.31.49%99 763
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.25.29%58 815
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED3.14%22 925
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.5.06%14 113
VAIL RESORTS, INC.1.55%9 874
