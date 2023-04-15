Frankfurt's Kamada not moving to Dortmund

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A possible move for Japanese international soccer player Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund will not materialize, according to a report in the German newspaper Bild (Saturday edition). The 26-year-old had turned down BVB and would rather move abroad. Most recently, Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona were in the conversation as possible interested parties. After Dortmund, however, there has been no contact for weeks, it was now said.

Kamada's contract expires at the end of the season, Eintracht had confirmed his departure this week. The midfielder had come to Frankfurt in 2017. He was temporarily loaned to Belgium and won the DFB Cup with the Hessians in 2018 and the Europa League last year. Kamada, who once came from Sagan Tosu for 1.6 million euros, can transfer free of charge, and his market value is now said to be around 40 million euros./se/DP/zb