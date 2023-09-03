DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Füllkrug's move to runners-up Borussia Dortmund was not a spontaneous move despite being completed just one day before the transfer window closed. "It wasn't anything short-term," Füllkrug said after making his debut in the 2-2 (2-0) draw against newcomers 1. FC Heidenheim.

"The contact had been there for a while. I was prepared and this was my wish list from the beginning," said Füllkrug, who the concrete request apparently reached late after all: "I immediately had a tingle in my stomach and knew: If this comes, I absolutely want it. The points at which both stood just fit together quite well. I believe that I can help the team. And that the club can take me to a new level." The last few days with the change were then "very turbulent".

Against Heidenheim, Füllkrug was substituted in the 78th minute less than 24 hours after the transfer was announced. The fans' reception was "terrific," said the national striker: "When I was substituted, it was a really great moment." However, when the team stood in front of the south stand after the final whistle, there was a loud chorus of whistles about the squandered victory. "They were deserved to a certain extent," the new striker admitted: "The fans gave me a great welcome and put in a hell of a performance. It's a shame that it fizzled out a bit."/sho/DP/he