Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:15 2023-01-20 am EST
4.174 EUR   +2.25%
11:43aSpectacle at Haller comeback - BVB beats Augsburg 4:3
DP
11:41aHaller comeback: BVB fights for victory against FC Augsburg
DP
11:13aAfter a long period of suffering: Bundesliga comeback for BVB goal scorer Haller
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haller comeback: BVB fights for victory against FC Augsburg

01/22/2023 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund got off to a successful start to the new soccer year with a hard-fought victory in Sebastien Haller's acclaimed Bundesliga comeback from cancer. The Revierclub conceded three goals in Sunday's 4-3 (2-2) win over FC Augsburg, but came back each time. Jude Bellingham (30th minute) and Nico Schlotterbeck (42nd) as well as substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (75th) and Giovanni Reyna (80th) scored for the hosts.

Arne Maier (40th), Ermedin Demirovic (45.+2) and newcomer David Colina (77th) each scored the equalizer for Augsburg. BVB also regains hope in the fight for the Champions League places after the victory on matchday 16 of the Bundesliga. With 28 points, the Dortmund team remains sixth, seven points behind league leader FC Bayern. Augsburg slipped to 15th in the table. Haller was substituted in the 62nd minute and made his first appearance for BVB in a competitive match after his cancer./mms/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
11:43aSpectacle at Haller comeback - BVB beats Augsburg 4..
DP
11:41aHaller comeback: BVB fights for victory against FC Augsburg
DP
11:13aAfter a long period of suffering: Bundesliga comeback f..
DP
09:50aHaller in BVB squad - Without Reus against Augsburg
DP
09:13aMoukoko stays after all: contract with BVB until 2026
DP
08:48aReport: RB Leipzig interested in signing Reus
DP
01/20Haller set to make Bundesliga debut for BVB - Reus' call-up questionable
DP
01/19SPORT/Report: Moukoko remains at BVB - contract until June 2026
DP
01/19Thanks to fan return: turnover of top clubs back to pre-Corona leve..
DP
01/17Change fixed: BVB gets defender Julian Ryerson from Union Berlin
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,77 M 6,77 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 69,6x
Yield 2023 0,72%
Capitalization 461 M 499 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 896
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,17 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH12.69%499
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-3.67%1 190
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.3.73%898
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.34%276
AFC AJAX NV-2.29%212
ALLOT LTD.5.81%136