Haller comeback: BVB fights for victory against FC Augsburg

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund got off to a successful start to the new soccer year with a hard-fought victory in Sebastien Haller's acclaimed Bundesliga comeback from cancer. The Revierclub conceded three goals in Sunday's 4-3 (2-2) win over FC Augsburg, but came back each time. Jude Bellingham (30th minute) and Nico Schlotterbeck (42nd) as well as substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (75th) and Giovanni Reyna (80th) scored for the hosts.

Arne Maier (40th), Ermedin Demirovic (45.+2) and newcomer David Colina (77th) each scored the equalizer for Augsburg. BVB also regains hope in the fight for the Champions League places after the victory on matchday 16 of the Bundesliga. With 28 points, the Dortmund team remains sixth, seven points behind league leader FC Bayern. Augsburg slipped to 15th in the table. Haller was substituted in the 62nd minute and made his first appearance for BVB in a competitive match after his cancer./mms/DP/jha