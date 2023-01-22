Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:15 2023-01-20 am EST
4.174 EUR   +2.25%
09:50aHaller in BVB squad - Without Reus against Augsburg
DP
08:48aReport: RB Leipzig interested in signing Reus
DP
01/20Haller set to make Bundesliga debut for BVB - Reus' call-up questionable
DP
Haller in BVB squad - Without Reus against Augsburg

01/22/2023 | 09:50am EST
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Sébastien Haller is set to make a comeback in the Bundesliga. After chemotherapy treatments and two operations, the 28-year-old goal scorer is part of Borussia Dortmund's lineup for today's match (3:30 p.m./DAZN) against FC Augsburg, but is initially on the bench. The Ivorian international, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer last summer, has yet to play a competitive match for BVB. In contrast, new signing Julian Ryerson, who was signed from Union Berlin just a few days ago, is part of the starting eleven. In addition to Thomas Meunier, Mateu Morey and Emre Can, Dortmund soccer coach Edin Terzic will have to do without captain Marco Reus, who did not train this week due to illness.

At FC Augsburg, coach Enrico Maaßen will rely on newcomers Dion Beljo and Arne Engels from the start. Kelvin Yeboah, Irvin Cardona and David Colina, who were also signed a few days ago, are on the bench./bue/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH 2.25% 4.174 Delayed Quote.12.69%
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION 2.99% 33.76 Delayed Quote.11.57%
