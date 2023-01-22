Haller in BVB squad - Without Reus against Augsburg

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Sébastien Haller is set to make a comeback in the Bundesliga. After chemotherapy treatments and two operations, the 28-year-old goal scorer is part of Borussia Dortmund's lineup for today's match (3:30 p.m./DAZN) against FC Augsburg, but is initially on the bench. The Ivorian international, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer last summer, has yet to play a competitive match for BVB. In contrast, new signing Julian Ryerson, who was signed from Union Berlin just a few days ago, is part of the starting eleven. In addition to Thomas Meunier, Mateu Morey and Emre Can, Dortmund soccer coach Edin Terzic will have to do without captain Marco Reus, who did not train this week due to illness.

At FC Augsburg, coach Enrico Maaßen will rely on newcomers Dion Beljo and Arne Engels from the start. Kelvin Yeboah, Irvin Cardona and David Colina, who were also signed a few days ago, are on the bench./bue/DP/jha