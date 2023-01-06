Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:15 2023-01-06 pm EST
3.968 EUR   +0.51%
Haller in good spirits warms up in Marbella

01/06/2023 | 02:38pm EST
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Sebastien Haller was in good spirits during Borussia Dortmund 's first practice session at the training camp in Marbella. After two operations and chemotherapy, the goal scorer, who has testicular cancer, was part of the Bundesliga soccer team's traveling party that left Dortmund airport for Andalusia on Friday morning. Haller was later seen warming up with his teammates at the first training session in the early evening at around 16 degrees. This fuels hopes that BVB's record-breaking purchase seems to be on a good path back to the pitch.

"We want to build him up very carefully. He is moving with the team and has already taken part in a few ball games. He will also be in the next few days, depending on how he feels and how he reacts to the load," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

The 28-year-old, who was signed at the start of the season for BVB's record sum of more than 30 million euros, is expected to continue his rehab plan and is already training on the pitch in parts together with his teammates. According to reports, the results of the performance diagnostics conducted at the start of the week were encouraging. Haller had already been seen in team training on Thursday.

Unlike in recent months, the situation at BVB seems to be easing in terms of personnel. To the relief of coach Edin Terzic, the complete squad of 28 players was on board. This increases the chance to work through weaknesses. After two recent defeats in Wolfsburg (0:2) and Mönchengladbach (2:4) and the drop to sixth place, the need for action is great.

The focus of the work is likely to be on stabilizing the defense, which has already conceded 21 goals in 15 games. During the nine-day stay, two tests are scheduled against Fortuna Düsseldorf (January 10) and FC Basel (January 13). Borussia's first competitive match will be against Augsburg on January 22./bue/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
