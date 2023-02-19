Advanced search
Injured during goal preparation: Dortmund's Adeyemi threatens retirement

02/19/2023 | 03:55pm EST
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - German international soccer player Karim Adeyemi suffered an early injury in Borussia Dortmund 's Bundesliga match and is in danger of being out for the time being. The 21-year-old had to be substituted after 35 minutes on Sunday when BVB was 2-0 up against Hertha BSC. The 21-year-old suffered a thigh injury when he scored the goal to make it 2-0. "He will probably not be available to us for the next few games," coach Edin Terzic told streaming service DAZN. "Of course it doesn't look good, but let's wait and see. We hope it won't be too long before he comes back."

A diagnosis and information on the possible downtime should bring accurate examinations in the coming days. Terzic hugged the offensive player before he was led into the dressing room supported by two support staff. "It probably looks a bit like it," BVB captain Marco Reus said when asked if Adeyemi had suffered a muscle injury. "Now we have to wait and see what the results are."

Adeyemi had earlier scored the 1-0 goal with the heel of his own hand, which was worth seeing, and had set up Dortmund's second goal strongly by Donyell Malen. "It was a painful assist, but of course important in the situation," Terzic said. Immediately after the assist, Adeyemi grabbed his left rear thigh and went down in the penalty area with his face contorted in pain. After a short treatment break, the recently in-form Adeyemi limped off the pitch, with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens coming in for him./the/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
