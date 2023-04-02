Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:11 2023-03-31 am EDT
4.110 EUR   +0.34%
Kehl on battle for top talent between BVB and Bayern

04/02/2023 | 09:18am EDT
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund is finding it increasingly difficult to sign top young talent, according to Sebastian Kehl. "We clearly feel that, I hear that every day in talks with my scouting department and with advisors," the 43-year-old sports director of the Bundesliga soccer club said in an interview with the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" (Saturday).

He added that this also has to do with the fact that BVB is now vying with new rivals such as FC Bayern for highly talented youngsters. "Many clubs have adapted their philosophy to a certain extent," Kehl said ahead of the league leader's top match this Saturday at rival FC Bayern (6:30 p.m./Sky).

Kehl cited the upcoming opponent as an example of his thesis: "FC Bayern bought a player from a segment in 2022 in Mathys Tel that the Munich team might not have reached for in the past." He said this shows that "even the clubs that are economically even stronger than us are now discovering our path for themselves."

For BVB, this means having to work "even more precisely" in scouting, "being on the talents even earlier," said Kehl, who also allowed himself a small dig in the direction of FC Bayern: "With us, these young people don't just play in the first round of the cup against a fifth-division club, but also in the big Champions League games."

The 17-year-old Tel, who will miss the top match due to a torn muscle in his left adductor, had not featured in Munich's two Champions League quarterfinal clashes against Paris Saint-Germain. Tel has only been in the starting eleven twice in a competitive match - once of which was in the first round of the DFB Cup at third division side Viktoria Köln (5-0)./dj/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
