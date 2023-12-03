LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Runners-up Borussia Dortmund are not expected to launch a transfer offensive during the winter break. "The focus is actually on the summer, although we will wait and see how things develop over the next few weeks," said sporting director Sebastian Kehl on the sidelines of the Bundesliga top match against Bayer Leverkusen on DAZN. A large part of the transfer proceeds from the sale of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid had already been reinvested. Kehl referred to the signing of international striker Niclas Füllkrug on the last day of the transfer window.

Kehl also has the three U17 world champions Paris Brunner, Almugera Kabar and Charles Herrmann on his radar for the future. "We have our eye on the boys, we support them and have development plans with them. These are important building blocks for the future of Borussia Dortmund. We always want to bring players from our youth academy into the professional ranks. That's part of our philosophy," said Kehl./tas/DP/he