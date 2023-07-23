DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund is still looking for a replacement for Jude Bellingham. According to media reports, the vice-champion is said to be interested in signing Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer. But BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl will neither confirm nor deny this. "When I think about what has been reported in recent days and weeks, how many players have already signed with us, then I would simply ask not to have to comment on that now, nor to give any stand on any talks," Kehl told TV channel Sky on Saturday on the sidelines of a test match at RW Erfurt.

According to the "Bild" newspaper, Dortmund wants to convince Sabitzer to move within the Bundesliga. The transfer price is said to be 15 million euros. For the 29-year-old, who has long been linked with a departure in Munich, the competition has intensified further with the signing of Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) in midfield.

Most recently, there were rumors that international Leon Goretzka could switch from Bayern to BVB. And the transfer of Edson Álvarez (Ajax Amsterdam) as a successor for Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid, seemed to be just a formality. So far, however, Dortmund has only presented Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) as new arrivals. However, BVB is aiming for further transfers.

"We will think about how we want to improve even further. We've been in good talks about that for some time," said Kehl. However, he does not want to rush into anything. "The transfer window is still open for a very, very long time. So just be patient," Kehl warned./kam/DP/men