  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:09 2023-06-09 am EDT
4.515 EUR   +2.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media: BVB interested in Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha

06/11/2023 | 09:13am EDT
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund is interested in signing midfielder Felix Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg, according to converging media reports. Borussia had announced last week that midfield star Jude Bellingham was moving to Real Madrid for a transfer fee of at least 103 million euros. A large part of the transfer sum is to be reinvested in the team to make up for the loss of the England international. According to the "Ruhr Nachrichten", the "Wolfsburger Allgemeine" and the "Bild", Nmecha is said to be one of the candidates of the German vice-champion.

Nmecha made his debut for the German national team in the 2:3 against Belgium, and the Wolfsburg player is missing from the current squad for the international matches of the four-time world champions due to a bruise on his ankle. In the past season, Felix Nmecha played 34 games for VfL, scoring four goals and providing six assists. He was one of the key players in coach Niko Kovac's team.

The 22-year-old plays in Wolfsburg together with his brother Lukas, who is two years older. The market value of Felix Nmecha, who has a contract in Wolfsburg until 2024, is estimated at eight million euros./uzi/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
