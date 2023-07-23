DORTMUND/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - A transfer of Marcel Sabitzer from FC Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund is getting closer, according to coinciding media reports. As reported by the "Bild" and the TV channel Sky on Sunday evening, negotiations are currently still underway. However, the 29-year-old Austrian international is said to have agreed to join vice-champion BVB. On Sunday, Sabitzer was still at the team presentation of FC Bayern for the coming season. That he will make the trip to Asia with the team this Monday, meanwhile, seems doubtful.

The midfielder, who arrived from RB Leipzig in 2021, was most recently loaned to Manchester United and still has a contract in Munich until 2025. However, Sabitzer is said to play no role in the sporting plans for the new season, and with the newly signed compatriot Konrad Laimer he has also received further competition.

In Dortmund, he could fill the gap that arose after the transfer of Englishman Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. A transfer fee of 15 million euros plus bonuses is being discussed. Sabitzer is also reported to have offers from England and Italy./se/DP/men