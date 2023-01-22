Moukoko stays after all: contract with BVB until 2026

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - The headline-grabbing marathon negotiations between Youssoufa Moukoko and Borussia Dortmund have come to an end. After various rounds of inconclusive talks that dragged on for months, the Bundesliga soccer club and the international player agreed to continue their cooperation. As the Revierclub announced on Saturday afternoon, the contract with the 18-year-old goal scorer, which expires this summer, was extended until 2026. "Youssoufa is an exceptional player whom we have trained ourselves and in whom we still see huge development potential," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

However, the desire for more planning security and annoyance with the negotiating tactics of the Moukoko side had recently prompted BVB to issue an ultimatum. Accordingly, the young star should decide before the re-start of the Bundesliga on Sunday against FC Augsburg (15.30/DAZN). This measure showed effect. "It was important to us to be able to conclude the negotiations this week, so that we can all - and especially Youssoufa - start the soccer year 2023 in peace and fully focused on the sporting challenges," Kehl justified the ultimatum.

The agreement had been preceded by unwelcome disruptive noises. The media reported that the young professional had turned down a lavish offer from BVB. Moukoko called this damaging to his reputation and a "lie about me that I will never accept."

But the growing tensions fueled speculation about a departure for the talent, who set various goalscoring records after moving to Dortmund's youth development center from St. Pauli in 2016 and made his Bundesliga debut the day after his 16th birthday in his team's 5-2 away win over Hertha BSC on Nov. 21, 2020. In addition to the English clubs FC Chelsea and Newcastle United, FC Barcelona was also reportedly interested. Now he remains with BVB.

"Of course, I was honored by the interest of other clubs, but ultimately it is a decision of the heart. The fans have always supported me, and I also want to give something back to them and the club," Moukoko said in the club's statement.

In addition to the significantly improved salary, the good relationship with BVB coach Edin Terzic, who had accompanied him from a young age, is likely to have been the deciding factor in his decision to stay. "I feel the confidence of the coaching staff and have an environment here in which I can develop perfectly," stresses the 18-year-old.

However, the fight for a regular spot will not be any easier for Moukoko after the return of Sébastien Haller, who was diagnosed with cancer last summer. In addition, Anthony Modeste is also hoping for more playing time in the BVB attacking center after his groin operation. But with six goals and four assists, Moukoko, who was born in Cameroon's capital Yaoundé, is BVB's best scorer so far this season.