Müller's mind games: Pressure is on Borussia Dortmund

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Bayern captain Thomas Müller has stressed shortly before the decisive Bundesliga matchday that the pressure in the championship final is particularly on Borussia Dortmund 's players. The focus of the record champion is "to win our game," the 33-year-old said Friday evening in a video on the network Instagram. "The rest is in the hands of the soccer god, I would say. Or, of course, how well BVB handles the pressure."

He said he had read that "the whole city" of Dortmund, 200,000 to 400,000 fans, were expected at a BVB championship celebration. "To meet the expectations of so many people, you then have to manage that first with a wide cross on the pitch," Müller said. The players would have to "withstand that first."

Bayern go into their own game on Saturday at 1. FC Koln two points behind BVB. Dortmund play FSV Mainz 05, with all games kicking off at 3:30 p.m. (Sky). "I already believe that the players will also feel this pressure," Müller said of the BVB professionals. "That's also where my hope lies, because it would be the most normal thing in the world if they felt this pressure."

For him and his team, he said, it's a matter of "staying humble, doing our job and taking what we get." The national player wished the fans "exciting games." Such a close championship decision "is what everyone who doesn't keep it with FC Bayern always wants," Müller said. "So enjoy it now, too."/mj/DP/men