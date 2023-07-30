SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund will have to do without young talent Julien Duranville for several weeks. The 17-year-old Belgian suffered a torn muscle fiber in the 6-0 test match against second-division side San Diego Loyal, the Bundesliga soccer club announced. The offensive player had to be substituted early in the match due to his injury. Earlier, he had scored the goal for 1:0.

National player Nico Schlotterbeck was also injured in the test match in San Diego. The 23-year-old defender therefore left the USA early. BVB did not initially disclose an exact diagnosis or a forecast of the downtime.