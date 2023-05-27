Advanced search
01:06pFC Bayern champions after drama final, Schalke relegated
DP
12:36pDortmund in shock: BVB squanders championship against Mainz
DP
12:27pNo championship title for BVB: Terzic cries in front of the south stand
DP
No championship title for BVB: Terzic cries in front of the south stand

05/27/2023 | 12:27pm EDT
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - After dramatically missing out on the championship title, Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic gave free rein to his emotions. The Dortmund coach was loudly celebrated by Dortmund fans with chants after BVB's 2-2 draw against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday. The 40-year-old stepped in front of the South Stand, tapping his heart with his right hand and not hiding his grief. With both hands he wiped the tears from his face. Thanks to a late goal at 1. FC Koln, FC Bayern Munich once again secured the Bundesliga title instead of Borussia Dortmund. BVB and Bayern both have 71 points after 34 match days. However, FCB has the significantly better goal difference./the/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
Net cash 2023 58,1 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 98,0x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 649 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 67,9%
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,88 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH58.75%695
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.28.57%95 700
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.40.71%62 800
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-9.27%20 347
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.9.99%14 272
VAIL RESORTS, INC.1.28%9 736
