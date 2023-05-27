No championship title for BVB: Terzic cries in front of the south stand

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - After dramatically missing out on the championship title, Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic gave free rein to his emotions. The Dortmund coach was loudly celebrated by Dortmund fans with chants after BVB's 2-2 draw against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday. The 40-year-old stepped in front of the South Stand, tapping his heart with his right hand and not hiding his grief. With both hands he wiped the tears from his face. Thanks to a late goal at 1. FC Koln, FC Bayern Munich once again secured the Bundesliga title instead of Borussia Dortmund. BVB and Bayern both have 71 points after 34 match days. However, FCB has the significantly better goal difference./the/DP/zb