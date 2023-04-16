Not ready for the title: BVB in shock after late setback in Stuttgart

STUTTGART/DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Edin Terzic sounded as if Borussia Dortmund had already lost the race for the German championship. "Anger" and "disappointment" were what the BVB coach felt after the turbulent 3:3 (2:0), including conceding a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time, at relegation-threatened VfB Stuttgart. "Unnecessary" and "stupid," he called the latest setback in the Bundesliga title fight. At times, the 40-year-old sounded as if he was close to tears. Then, however, he gave himself another jolt.

"There is still so much worth fighting for," Terzic stressed, looking at the standings. In second place, Dortmund are still two points behind leaders FC Bayern Munich. Nothing that can't be made up in the remaining six match days. However, BVB must first come to terms with the late shock from Stuttgart. Once again, it lacked the title maturity, once again it threatens to end up empty-handed.

His team must "finally start to learn from these unnecessary setbacks and not let it recur," Terzic demanded for the season's final spurt. Meanwhile, the coach is no longer as protective of his players as he has long been. On Saturday, he felt reminded of the memorable match against Werder Bremen in August, in which his team led 2-0 until the 89th minute and then lost 3-2.

"There you thought, now you've seen everything in soccer. It can't get any worse - and then today comes," Terzic said. Instead of drawing level with Bayern on points, Borussia threw away a great chance against ten valiantly fighting Stuttgart. As they have so often since winning their eighth and so far last championship in 2012, what they witnessed in the second half shook both Terzic and sporting director Sebastian Kehl to the core.

"There are reasons why we haven't managed to be at the top in the last ten years," Terzic said. "There are reasons why I've been criticized more often in recent weeks for being very humble about this situation we're in." Even at the break, when his team led 2-0 in Stuttgart and was outnumbered because of a yellow card against VfB defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (39th), he said he pointed out that the opponent had only one chance to come back into the game: "Then, when we lose discipline."

And Dortmund did lose discipline - in their own possession, when they lost the ball and in their defensive work. They still had two shots on the crossbar, but in many duels they no longer had the necessary bite. "This must not happen," emphasized midfielder Salih Özcan, speaking of a perceived defeat.

After goals from Sébastien Haller (26th) and Donyell Malen (33rd), BVB still conceded the equalizer through Tanguy Coulibaly (78th) and Josha Vagnoman (84th). Even after wild card Giovanni Reyna (90.+3) had provided for the renewed lead, it was not enough for victory. The supposed redemption was followed in the middle of the championship chants of the BVB fans by the low blow of the 3:3 by Stuttgart's Silas (90.+7). "Frustration" and a "certain aggressiveness" felt sports director Kehl. One had "broken a lot of things."

Bayern, which has been troubled for weeks, fluffed again in the 1:1 in the parallel match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - but BVB could not take advantage. "If we don't win the games, we can also forget about looking up at how Bayern are playing," Özcan held. Despite their brilliant comeback with eight wins in the first eight league games of the year, Dortmund are ultimately in danger of being left without a title again. Terzic, in particular, suffered at the thought of the reward BVB might be depriving itself of again.

He referred to Haller's illness and other personnel worries in the first half of the season, the drop to sixth place before the winter break. "With quite a lot of diligence and quite a lot of anger" they started the preparation in January, the coach explained. "Then we got ourselves into the starting position we're in right now - and then we just give it away today." Dortmund is in shock. First the dream of a title in the cup was shattered in Leipzig, now the next trauma is looming in the league./lot/DP/he