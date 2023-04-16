Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:11 2023-04-14 am EDT
4.090 EUR   +2.76%
08:53aNot ready for the title: BVB in shock after late setback in Stuttgart
DP
04/15Frankfurt's Kamada not moving to Dortmund
DP
04/11Borussia Dortmund extends contract with international player Brandt
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Not ready for the title: BVB in shock after late setback in Stuttgart

04/16/2023 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STUTTGART/DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Edin Terzic sounded as if Borussia Dortmund had already lost the race for the German championship. "Anger" and "disappointment" were what the BVB coach felt after the turbulent 3:3 (2:0), including conceding a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time, at relegation-threatened VfB Stuttgart. "Unnecessary" and "stupid," he called the latest setback in the Bundesliga title fight. At times, the 40-year-old sounded as if he was close to tears. Then, however, he gave himself another jolt.

"There is still so much worth fighting for," Terzic stressed, looking at the standings. In second place, Dortmund are still two points behind leaders FC Bayern Munich. Nothing that can't be made up in the remaining six match days. However, BVB must first come to terms with the late shock from Stuttgart. Once again, it lacked the title maturity, once again it threatens to end up empty-handed.

His team must "finally start to learn from these unnecessary setbacks and not let it recur," Terzic demanded for the season's final spurt. Meanwhile, the coach is no longer as protective of his players as he has long been. On Saturday, he felt reminded of the memorable match against Werder Bremen in August, in which his team led 2-0 until the 89th minute and then lost 3-2.

"There you thought, now you've seen everything in soccer. It can't get any worse - and then today comes," Terzic said. Instead of drawing level with Bayern on points, Borussia threw away a great chance against ten valiantly fighting Stuttgart. As they have so often since winning their eighth and so far last championship in 2012, what they witnessed in the second half shook both Terzic and sporting director Sebastian Kehl to the core.

"There are reasons why we haven't managed to be at the top in the last ten years," Terzic said. "There are reasons why I've been criticized more often in recent weeks for being very humble about this situation we're in." Even at the break, when his team led 2-0 in Stuttgart and was outnumbered because of a yellow card against VfB defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (39th), he said he pointed out that the opponent had only one chance to come back into the game: "Then, when we lose discipline."

And Dortmund did lose discipline - in their own possession, when they lost the ball and in their defensive work. They still had two shots on the crossbar, but in many duels they no longer had the necessary bite. "This must not happen," emphasized midfielder Salih Özcan, speaking of a perceived defeat.

After goals from Sébastien Haller (26th) and Donyell Malen (33rd), BVB still conceded the equalizer through Tanguy Coulibaly (78th) and Josha Vagnoman (84th). Even after wild card Giovanni Reyna (90.+3) had provided for the renewed lead, it was not enough for victory. The supposed redemption was followed in the middle of the championship chants of the BVB fans by the low blow of the 3:3 by Stuttgart's Silas (90.+7). "Frustration" and a "certain aggressiveness" felt sports director Kehl. One had "broken a lot of things."

Bayern, which has been troubled for weeks, fluffed again in the 1:1 in the parallel match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - but BVB could not take advantage. "If we don't win the games, we can also forget about looking up at how Bayern are playing," Özcan held. Despite their brilliant comeback with eight wins in the first eight league games of the year, Dortmund are ultimately in danger of being left without a title again. Terzic, in particular, suffered at the thought of the reward BVB might be depriving itself of again.

He referred to Haller's illness and other personnel worries in the first half of the season, the drop to sixth place before the winter break. "With quite a lot of diligence and quite a lot of anger" they started the preparation in January, the coach explained. "Then we got ourselves into the starting position we're in right now - and then we just give it away today." Dortmund is in shock. First the dream of a title in the cup was shattered in Leipzig, now the next trauma is looming in the league./lot/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
08:53aNot ready for the title: BVB in shock after late setback in Stut..
DP
04/15Frankfurt's Kamada not moving to Dortmund
DP
04/11Borussia Dortmund extends contract with international player Brandt
DP
04/11BVB also offers Hummels new contract
DP
04/09'Bild': Reus to stay at Dortmund for another year
DP
04/07BVB coach Terzic combative: 'We're really getting hit in the ..
DP
04/05WDH/2:0 for Leipzig: Dortmund flies out of the cup
DP
04/05Cup quarterfinal: Leipzig makes tactical changes - BVB without Bellingh..
DP
04/02Kehl on battle for top talent between BVB and Bayern
DP
04/02Watzke optimistic despite defeat: 'We're not giving up'
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,87 M 6,87 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 68,2x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 451 M 496 M 496 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,09 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH10.42%496
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.31.49%99 763
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.25.29%58 815
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED3.14%22 925
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.5.06%14 113
VAIL RESORTS, INC.1.55%9 874
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer