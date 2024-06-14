EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Nuri Sahin becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund

14.06.2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With the start of the new 2024/2025 season, i.e. from 01.07.2024, Nuri Sahin will become the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund"). The parties have agreed on a contract term until 30.06.2027.

Borussia Dortmund will announce the other members of Nuri Sahin's coaching staff in due course.

Dortmund, 14. June 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

14.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1925881

 
End of News EQS News Service

1925881  14.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a