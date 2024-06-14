Nuri Sahin becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Personnel
With the start of the new 2024/2025 season, i.e. from 01.07.2024, Nuri Sahin will become the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund"). The parties have agreed on a contract term until 30.06.2027.
