Nuri Sahin becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund



With the start of the new 2024/2025 season, i.e. from 01.07.2024, Nuri Sahin will become the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund"). The parties have agreed on a contract term until 30.06.2027.



Borussia Dortmund will announce the other members of Nuri Sahin's coaching staff in due course.



Dortmund, 14. June 2024



