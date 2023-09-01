DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Füllkrug is already in the squad of soccer runners-up Borussia Dortmund one day after joining the club. The national striker, who was signed from Werder Bremen on Thursday, will initially sit on the bench in the matchday 3 opener against promoted 1. FC Heidenheim. The same applies once again to ex-captain Marco Reus and to striker Youssoufa Moukoko, for whom several clubs are said to have made enquiries at short notice following Füllkrug's signing.

Compared to the 1-1 draw with VfL Bochum the previous week, coach Edin Terzic made two changes. Niklas Süle and Karim Adeyemi start for Mats Hummel and newcomer Felix Nmecha. Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt also made two changes compared to the 2:3 against Hoffenheim. Adrian Beck and veteran Norman Theuerkauf start for Jonas Fohrenbach and Marvin Pieringer. The three ex-Dortmunders Patrick Mainka, Lennard Maloney and Jan-Niklas Beste all start./sho/DP/he