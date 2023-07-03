WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The transfer of Felix Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg to Borussia Dortmund, which has been expected for some time, is close to being finalized, according to concurring media reports. As reported by the "Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung" and the TV channel Sky on Sunday, the two Bundesliga soccer clubs are said to have agreed on a transfer of the 22-year-old midfielder. According to the report, the transfer fee for the international is said to be around 30 million euros. Nmecha, who is expected to replace Jude Bellingham at BVB, has a contract at Wolfsburg until June 30, 2025, while at Dortmund he is expected to sign a five-year contract.

There had recently been discussions in connection with the presumably imminent transfer because supporters of BVB had criticized posts by Nmecha in social media as homophobic and queer-hostile. Dortmund's club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke, however, had defended the intended signing. "This is a normal boy, a normal young footballer," Watzke told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" after a meeting with the Wolfsburg professional. He added that the latter knows that he cannot be "missionary" in spite of his faith in the team and club. The player had recently declared via Instagram that he loves all people, does not discriminate against anyone and that he is neither homophobic nor transphobic./mkl/DP/zb