Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:06 2023-02-17 am EST
4.270 EUR   -0.56%
11:52aQuarter-final clash in DFB Cup: RB Leipzig vs. BVB
DP
02/17Borussia Dortmund Gmbh : Special jersey auction for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
PU
02/17Borussia Dortmund makes more profit
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quarter-final clash in DFB Cup: RB Leipzig vs. BVB

02/19/2023 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - The quarterfinals of the DFB Cup are set to be a real cracker. Defending champion RB Leipzig, with coach Marco Rose, will face his former club Borussia Dortmund. The Saxons will host the Westphalians in the match on April 4 or 5.

In addition, record cup winners FC Bayern Munich will host SC Freiburg, last season's finalists. Eintracht Frankfurt will take on 1. FC Union Berlin. The only remaining second-division team will be 1. FC Nürnberg against VfB Stuttgart.

This was the result of the draw on Sunday at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. The tickets were drawn by national player Jacqueline Meißner from SGS Essen. The semifinal matches are scheduled for May 2 and 3, with the final taking place at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on June 3./jmx/DP/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
11:52aQuarter-final clash in DFB Cup: RB Leipzig vs. BVB
DP
02/17Borussia Dortmund Gmbh : Special jersey auction for the earthquake victims in Turkey and S..
PU
02/17Borussia Dortmund makes more profit
DP
02/17Borussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the ..
EQ
02/15Adeyemi dream goal lets BVB cheer: home win against Ch..
DP
02/15Ryerson sees BVB advantage: 'Are already well-rehearsed'.
DP
02/14Borussia Dortmund hosts Chelsea in the Champions League
DP
02/14Terzic: Difficult BVB preparation after Chelsea transfers
DP
02/12BVB hopeful Brandt: Suddenly a leading player in the talent squad
DP
02/09Winter transfers generate record spending
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,66 M 6,66 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 71,2x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 471 M 503 M 503 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 896
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,27 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH15.28%503
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.2.18%1 246
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-5.06%809
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.00%271
AFC AJAX NV5.96%226
ALLOT LTD.2.33%131