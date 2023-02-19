Quarter-final clash in DFB Cup: RB Leipzig vs. BVB

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - The quarterfinals of the DFB Cup are set to be a real cracker. Defending champion RB Leipzig, with coach Marco Rose, will face his former club Borussia Dortmund. The Saxons will host the Westphalians in the match on April 4 or 5.

In addition, record cup winners FC Bayern Munich will host SC Freiburg, last season's finalists. Eintracht Frankfurt will take on 1. FC Union Berlin. The only remaining second-division team will be 1. FC Nürnberg against VfB Stuttgart.

This was the result of the draw on Sunday at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. The tickets were drawn by national player Jacqueline Meißner from SGS Essen. The semifinal matches are scheduled for May 2 and 3, with the final taking place at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on June 3./jmx/DP/men