Report: RB Leipzig interested in signing Reus

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - DFB Cup winners RB Leipzig are looking into a possible signing of Marco Reus, according to media reports. Sky and Sport1 reported on Sunday that the Saxons had made contact with Reus' advisor Dirk Hebel this Bundesliga weekend. The 33-year-old Reus' contract with Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the season.

Leipzig's new sporting director Max Eberl most recently told TV station Bild: "In general, it is the case that players on loan have found a very large market. If players are on loan, then you should at least deal with every single one." The 49-year-old had guided Reus to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2009. "Marco is more the category of a leading player who can make a squad stronger with his experience," Eberl said./mj/DP/jha