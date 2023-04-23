Restrained title dreams at BVB - Terzic: 'Far from done'

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Even the place at the top of the table did not lure Edin Terzic out of his reserve. The Dortmund coach left the atmospheric party in front of the quivering Yellow Wall following the 4-0 gala over Eintracht Frankfurt to his professionals - regardless of the Terzic chants of the fans. Although his team, mocked just a week ago after the embarrassing 3:3 of Stuttgart, this time seized the favor and passed the reeling record champion from Munich, the coach did not really seem euphoric.

"I'm very satisfied today, but still not happy," the 40-year-old commented in a surprisingly reserved manner. The rapid change in mood did not seem entirely comfortable to him: "I don't want to hear too much praise. We are far from finished."

Unlike the coach, fans and professionals enjoyed the magic of the moment. Even during the game, which was decided early after goals from Jude Bellingham (19th), Donyell Malen (24th/66th) and Mats Hummels (41st), there was a mood like in blissful title years under coach Jürgen Klopp. After all, BVB was leading the table again at the end of a 29th matchday for the first time since its last championship season in 2012. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel returned to the dressing room from the minute-long orgy of jubilation in front of the south stand in the presence of several players' children with shining eyes: "The fact that we are now in first place and have everything in our own hands is an outstanding feeling. It makes us proud."

Not only the clear team-internal discussion after the desolate performance in Stuttgart, where Borussia squandered a 2-0 lead against decimated Swabia, had a positive effect. It is also possible that the unusually courageous declaration by sporting director Sebastian Kehl and coach Terzic during the week that they wanted to become champions contributed to a different body language among the professionals. Humility turned into courage, restraint into determination.

Thus, the pressure of having to deliver a few hours after Bayern's 1:3 in Mainz was easily mastered. "Otherwise, you would have been back in a funny justification situation. Therefore, the team is very relieved. Now the stories about this team are written differently," commented Kehl.

With wins in the final five games against Bochum (A), Wolfsburg (H), Mönchengladbach (H), Augsburg (A) and Mainz (H), BVB could safely knock Bundesliga ruler FC Bayern off its throne after its ten-year reign. Much will depend on how the former hunter from Dortmund copes with the role of the hunted. "The remaining program can still allow stumbling blocks," warned Kehl.

The rising form of wingers Malen and Karim Adeyemi could contribute to the dreamed happy ending. Just in time for the big showdown in the long-distance duel with Munich, the two fast attackers are playing big. In particular, the Dutchman Malen, who was signed in the summer of 2021, is finally showing the great talent he was said to have. With six goals in the past five games, he even pushed BVB captain Marco Reus out of the starting eleven. Coach Terzic attested the 24-year-old an "outstanding game - probably his best in the BVB jersey."

Kehl was also full of praise: "It was clear that he has incredible skills. He's worked for it for a long time and is now giving himself a sense of achievement. He is an enriching element, that was the idea behind his signing."

Malen's congenial strike partner Adeyemi brought similar joy. With spirited sprints, he tore gaps in the Eintracht defense again and again and thus slipped into the role of a leading actor even without scoring. "Today, everyone was there for everyone," the international said. In his opinion, Bayern's advantage in Mainz played a major role in BVB getting back on track: "That's how quickly things happen in soccer. Marco Reus already told me on the bus that the stadium would go crazy today. For me, it's a goosebump moment every time. Today it was really crass. This is the best stadium in the world."

The 21-year-old's increased confidence was evident not only on the pitch. "Our first goal was to become German champions. We're well on our way," Adeyemi said after the game.

Despite all the joy about the now splendid starting position in the title fight, Kehl considered the brash question of a Sky report about the amount of the championship bonus to be decidedly premature. The tiresome experiences of recent months with various setbacks caused the sports director to be cautious. "Then we would be generous," he replied diplomatically.