Ryerson sees BVB advantage: 'Are already well-rehearsed'.

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund's winter newcomer Julian Ryerson is hoping to make his Champions League debut in the round of 16 first leg against Chelsea FC. "It's a childhood dream to play Champions League," said the 25-year-old professional footballer. The full-back had moved to BVB from 1. FC Union Berlin in January. Ryerson has respect for his London rivals, who spent more than 300 million euros on reinforcements in the winter, but he also sees an advantage for his team. For Chelsea, it is a challenge to integrate the newcomers, Ryerson said. "We are already well-rehearsed. That can be a strength of ours."/the/DP/zb