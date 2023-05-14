SPORT/Kehl sees good BVB chances of title: Bayern thinking more

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sports director Sebastian Kehl believes Borussia Dortmund's chances of winning the Bundesliga soccer title are good despite finishing second in the table behind FC Bayern. "I think Bayern is thinking more. Bayern are now in a situation that is relatively unfamiliar to them," Kehl said on the talk show "Sky90" on Sunday. The Munich team could now "lose more than they can win," Kehl added: "That's why I see our situation as the hunters currently rather positive. I think we'll win both games, and then we'll see what FC Bayern does."

Two matchdays before the end of the season, Dortmund are one point behind league leader Munich, which also has the clearly better goal difference. However, the defending champions face RB Leipzig in a tough home match next matchday. "We are in a very good situation. But in the end, we have to hope that Bayern still leaves something," said Kehl.

The fact that BVB recently showed strong nerves in the title race makes the sports director proud. This was "a process" that "we have been working on intensively since November. The team is now much more resilient and can "handle the pressure very well," said the ex-professional: "Now we can keep the pressure on Bayern Munich higher than it has been for many years."

Meanwhile, in the contract negotiations with former World Cup winner Mats Hummels (34), there are indications that a decision will be made in the next two weeks. "We would like to extend with Mats, he also knows that. And Mats also knows that we need a decision on this soon - and preferably before the end of the season," said Kehl. He added that they were in "very good talks," but that Hummels would have to decide for himself "how he plans to spend the next few years, there are a number of issues hanging in the balance."/jso/DP/mis