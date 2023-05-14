Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:15 2023-05-12 am EDT
4.550 EUR   +2.02%
05/12Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/11BVB hopes for another sign in title fight: 'A lot at stake'
DP
SPORT/Kehl sees good BVB chances of title: Bayern thinking more

05/14/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sports director Sebastian Kehl believes Borussia Dortmund's chances of winning the Bundesliga soccer title are good despite finishing second in the table behind FC Bayern. "I think Bayern is thinking more. Bayern are now in a situation that is relatively unfamiliar to them," Kehl said on the talk show "Sky90" on Sunday. The Munich team could now "lose more than they can win," Kehl added: "That's why I see our situation as the hunters currently rather positive. I think we'll win both games, and then we'll see what FC Bayern does."

Two matchdays before the end of the season, Dortmund are one point behind league leader Munich, which also has the clearly better goal difference. However, the defending champions face RB Leipzig in a tough home match next matchday. "We are in a very good situation. But in the end, we have to hope that Bayern still leaves something," said Kehl.

The fact that BVB recently showed strong nerves in the title race makes the sports director proud. This was "a process" that "we have been working on intensively since November. The team is now much more resilient and can "handle the pressure very well," said the ex-professional: "Now we can keep the pressure on Bayern Munich higher than it has been for many years."

Meanwhile, in the contract negotiations with former World Cup winner Mats Hummels (34), there are indications that a decision will be made in the next two weeks. "We would like to extend with Mats, he also knows that. And Mats also knows that we need a decision on this soon - and preferably before the end of the season," said Kehl. He added that they were in "very good talks," but that Hummels would have to decide for himself "how he plans to spend the next few years, there are a number of issues hanging in the balance."/jso/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,79 M 6,79 M
Net cash 2023 58,1 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 75,8x
Yield 2023 0,66%
Capitalization 502 M 545 M 545 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,55 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH22.84%545
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.30.54%97 166
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.33.01%61 685
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-2.85%21 355
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.2.11%13 250
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-0.60%9 555
