Spectacle at Haller comeback - BVB beats Augsburg 4:3

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Acclaimed Bundesliga comeback of Sébastien Haller, successful start in the chase to catch up - Borussia Dortmund draws new hope in the fight for a Champions League place. The Bundesliga comeback of goal-scorer Haller, who was substituted in the 62nd minute after chemotherapy treatments and two cancer operations, saw coach Edin Terzic's team achieve a hard-fought 4:3 (2:2) victory over FC Augsburg. Goals from Jude Bellingham (30th), Nico Schlotterbeck (42nd), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (75th) and Giovanni Reyna (78th) in front of 81,365 spectators at the sold-out Signal Iduna Park kept BVB in sixth place but reduced the gap to second place to two points.

Augsburg, on the other hand, remained winless for the eighth game in a row and are now just one point away from a direct relegation spot. The team of former Dortmund U23 coach Enrico Maßen, for whom Arne Maier (40th), Ermedin Demirovic (45.+2) and David Colina (77th) scored, thus increases the pressure before Wednesday's home duel with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Unlike the two defeats before the winter break in Wolfsburg (0:2) and Mönchengladbach (2:4), BVB took control from the start. However, despite all the effort, there was initially a lack of ideas and tempo to cause the Augsburg rearguard to waver. The visitors, who were well set up by Maassen, allowed only one scoring chance through Donyell Malen (18th) in the first 20 minutes.

But as Borussia's pressure increased, more gaps opened up. For example, Youssoufa Moukoko (23rd), who had ended the month-long transfer poker the day before and extended his contract with BVB until 2026, missed the possible 1:0 when he missed the goal free-standing after receiving a pass from Julian Brandt. Seven minutes later, FCA goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz was beaten after all. The English international Bellingham outwitted his opponent Arne Engels with a body-flick and scored from 18 meters into the net.

This Dortmund lead was the prelude to a turbulent final phase of the first half. An unnecessary ball loss by Nico Schlotterbeck on the sidelines brought FC Augsburg back into the game. Maier took advantage of the slip-up and created the surprising equalizer when the visitors had their first chance. When Schlotterbeck made up for his mistake a little later and headed in Brandt's free kick to retake the lead, BVB seemed back on course. But FCA struck back just as quickly. Demirovic finished off Engels' beautiful pass into the depths with the goal to make it 2:2.

After the restart, Augsburg remained an uncomfortable opponent for BVB and defended their own goal with great passion and skill. Therefore, BVB coach Edin Terzic reacted and replaced the weak Moukoko with his long-missing fellow striker Haller. But even the fans' ovation for the center forward, who had suffered from testicular cancer last summer, did not revive Borussia. They did regain the lead through substitute Bynoe-Gittens, but were again forced to concede the equalizer. It was Reyna's fine shot that secured the fortunate victory./bue/DP/jha