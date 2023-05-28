Sports director Kehl: BVB will 'attack again'

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl has announced the return of a strong BVB after dramatically missing out on a chance to win the championship on the final matchday of the Bundesliga season. "We will get back up," Kehl said after the 2-2 draw against FSV Mainz 05. "I can tell everyone that from a certain moment we will look forward again. We will also attack again from a certain moment."

But coming to terms with the grief and disappointment will take a while, he said. The chance to win BVB's first championship since 2012 had been huge, with a two-point lead before Matchday 34. "These are the moments that everyone takes home, that everyone goes through with their family, everyone goes through with their wife. It's going to take a little bit," Kehl said.

Coach Edin Terzic also spoke of how the match will hurt for a long time to come. However, the 40-year-old was also combative. "That the road to success is often rocky, often hard, often very long: we are all aware of that," he said. "Today is also part of our path from now on. No matter how big the pain is today, it will be the motivation for tomorrow."

Terzic added: "We'll pick ourselves up, we'll draw the right conclusions, we'll also process this day today and then this path we've taken will be rewarded one day." This Sunday, the Dortmund team wants to come together once more before they say goodbye to the summer break./the/DP/zb