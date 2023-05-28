Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:31 2023-05-26 am EDT
5.880 EUR   +2.44%
Sports director Kehl: BVB will 'attack again'

05/28/2023 | 02:33am EDT
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl has announced the return of a strong BVB after dramatically missing out on a chance to win the championship on the final matchday of the Bundesliga season. "We will get back up," Kehl said after the 2-2 draw against FSV Mainz 05. "I can tell everyone that from a certain moment we will look forward again. We will also attack again from a certain moment."

But coming to terms with the grief and disappointment will take a while, he said. The chance to win BVB's first championship since 2012 had been huge, with a two-point lead before Matchday 34. "These are the moments that everyone takes home, that everyone goes through with their family, everyone goes through with their wife. It's going to take a little bit," Kehl said.

Coach Edin Terzic also spoke of how the match will hurt for a long time to come. However, the 40-year-old was also combative. "That the road to success is often rocky, often hard, often very long: we are all aware of that," he said. "Today is also part of our path from now on. No matter how big the pain is today, it will be the motivation for tomorrow."

Terzic added: "We'll pick ourselves up, we'll draw the right conclusions, we'll also process this day today and then this path we've taken will be rewarded one day." This Sunday, the Dortmund team wants to come together once more before they say goodbye to the summer break./the/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
Net cash 2023 58,1 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 98,0x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 649 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,88 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH58.75%695
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.28.57%95 700
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.40.71%62 800
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-9.27%20 347
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.9.99%14 272
VAIL RESORTS, INC.1.28%9 736
