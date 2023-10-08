BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Thanks to a triple pack from top striker Serhou Guirassy, VfB Stuttgart is top of the Bundesliga at least for one night. The Swabians defeated VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 (0-1) on Saturday to claim their sixth win on matchday seven. Borussia Dortmund is second for the time being after a 4-2 (1-2) win over 1. FC Union Berlin, which conceded its seventh match defeat in a row. RB Leipzig suffered a setback when it missed two penalties in a 0-0 draw with VfL Bochum. FC Augsburg's coach Enrico Maassen is in a tight spot after a 1:2 (0:0) loss to SV Darmstadt 98.

Already on Friday, Borussia Monchengladbach had saved late a 2:2 (1:1) against FSV Mainz 05. On Sunday, Bayer Leverkusen can knock Stuttgart off the top spot again in the Rhine derby against 1. FC Koln. FC Bayern hosts SC Freiburg, but can at most come within one point of Stuttgart.

At VfB Stuttgart, it took a while for the next big Guirassy show. Yannick Gerhardt (34th) gave Wolfsburg a deserved lead. But then the league's top scorer single-handedly turned the game around, scoring his 11th to 13th goals of the season for Guirassy (67th/foul penalty/78th/82nd).

In the clash of the Champions League starters in Dortmund, video evidence again caused debate in the first half. Three scenes were reviewed, one goal from each team was disallowed due to a wafer-thin offside position and a penalty kick was awarded. After Niclas Füllkrug's quick opening goal (7th minute), Robin Gosens (9th) equalized for Union. After half an hour, national team returnee Mats Hummels caused a penalty kick, which Leonardo Bonucci safely converted.

Nico Schlotterbeck, who is missing from national coach Julian Nagelsmann's first lineup, brought BVB back into the game shortly after the break with a long-range goal (49th). Shortly thereafter, Julian Brandt finished off a great counterattack ice-cold to make it 3:2 (53.). The ex-Berlin player Julian Ryerson was responsible for the decision (71.).

Leipzig had a lot of trouble with the defensively improved Bochum side, which was too harmless in its finishing. In addition, VfL goalkeeper Manuel Riemann saved two weak penalties from Xavi Simons (27th) and Emil Forsberg (61st).

The first away win of the season was achieved by the promoted team from Darmstadt against very weak Augsburg. Tim Skarke (52nd) and Tobias Kempe scored for the visitors on a penalty kick (70th), fuelling the coaching debate at FCA. Ermedin Demirovic's follow-up goal (85th) came too late./hc/DP/zb